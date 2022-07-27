Compulsory EU Gas Demand Cut Could Happen

'The EU has said there is a possibility it could become compulsory for gas demand to be cut'.

A political agreement has been reached on coordinated demand reduction for natural gas from the European Commission, a note from Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk sent to Rigzone late Tuesday highlighted.

“While details remain scarce, the EU has said there is a possibility it could become compulsory for gas demand to be cut by 15 percent from 1 August 2022 until 31 March 2023,” Siemieniuk stated in the note.

“The agreement aims to keep a voluntary target for all countries in the bloc, albeit with exemptions, such as countries without links to the EU gas network, those with large volumes of stored gas, and/or countries that export gas,” the analyst added.

In the note, Siemieniuk said even though Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that a complete halt of gas supply to Europe is not planned, “the statement is not overly reassuring for European countries and right now the situation appears a never-ending game with Russia calling the shots”.

“The uncertainty and confusion over Russian flows and their disruption is not going away soon and will therefore continue to support and push up gas prices,” Siemieniuk stated.

In a July 26 statement following the political agreement on the Council Regulation on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas, the President of the European Commission said, “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by Putin”.

“I strongly welcome the endorsement by Council of the Council Regulation on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas,” the president added.

In opening remarks at the press conference on the Save Gas for a Safe Winter package on July 20, Executive Vice-President Timmermans said, “we are faced with an energy security situation that is unprecedented”.

“What we need to do, in any case, is to prepare for even the possibility of full disruption of gas supplies. All scenarios should be taken into account, even that worst scenario,” he added.

“And that’s why in the heat of summer, we have to think about winter. We need to save gas now to keep our homes heated and industry running when winter comes. So when we say winter is coming, we just announce that the season is changing. We are not quoting Game of Thrones,” Timmermans continued.

