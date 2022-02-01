Companies Team Up To Develop Full Value Chain CCUS Offering
Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure, and Höegh LNG have entered a non-exclusive collaboration to explore a full value chain offering for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).
The parties will collaborate on offering carbon capture as a service to industrial emitters, enabling the implementation of the full value chain needed to realize carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects for industrial emitters.
"Strategic partnerships with providers of CO2 processing, transport, and storage capabilities help to optimize the value chain to fast-track the deployment of carbon capture utilization and storage. We are pleased to collaborate with Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG with their maritime infrastructure expertise in our efforts to accelerate the CCUS market," said Jon Christopher Knudsen, CCO of Aker Carbon Capture.
Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG are global maritime and infrastructure companies, providing services in the CCUS value chain including gaseous and liquid CO2 gathering, purification, liquefaction, transportation, and permanent underground storage of CO2.
The two are involved in the Stella Maris CCS project which covers large-scale transport with the shuttling of CO2 to an offshore site for injection and permanent storage in a relevant subsea reservoir.
Höegh LNG operates floating LNG import terminals, floating storage and regasification units, as well as LNG carriers while Altera is focused on the ownership and operation of FPSOs, shuttle tankers, towing vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety.
"Large scale maritime CCS is seen as a cornerstone in Altera's future business and a concept we have been working on for more than a decade, more recently with our partner, Höegh LNG,” says Ingvild Sæther, Group CEO of Altera. “We believe delivery of CCUS will be required to achieve a meaningful contribution to net-zero and we are delighted to be collaborating with Aker Carbon Capture as a leader in carbon capture technology."
In a mutual statement, the trio claimed that the collaboration was non-exclusive, allowing the parties to offer a full value chain offering at locations where the combined technical concept of Aker Carbon Capture's technology and the processing and shipping capabilities of Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG was best suited while leaving the parties with the flexibility to work with alternative solutions elsewhere.
"These collaborations represent key building blocks in our offering, enabling source-to-storage decarbonization at a pay-per-ton captured CO2 model," Knudsen added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Ship Carrying Iran Light Oil Docks in Venezuela
- Over $1B Available For U.S. Orphaned O&G Well Clean Up Jobs
- Guyana Delivers Again As CGX And Frontera Hit The Mark
- How Does GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling Affect USA Production?
- TotalEnergies in $125MM UK Asset Selloff
- $90 Oil May Push OPEC+ Into Faster Ramp-Up
- Odfjell Ponders Well Services and Energy Segments Spin-Off
- Four Os to Watch in Oil This Week
- Equinor Presents Wisting Impact Assessment
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More