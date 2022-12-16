Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas

Finding and keeping qualified workers was the greatest challenge for companies in 2022, according to an American Petroleum Institute (API) reader poll highlighted in a newsletter published recently by the organization.

The response received 52.95 percent of the votes in the poll, with ‘regulations and government policies’ receiving 23.52 percent, ‘fluctuations in price, supply and demand’ receiving 17.65 percent and ‘storage or shipment of oil and natural gas’ receiving 5.88 percent.

The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released at the end of September, also highlighted labor issues. In a section showcasing comments from respondents’ completed surveys, which were edited for publication, one exploration and production company noted that “the labor issue will provide a restraint on any major increase in oil and gas production for the domestic market”.

“The biggest challenge for us is adding employees,” another E&P company outlined, according to the Energy Survey. “We are trying to add qualified staff, with little success, and that will negatively impact growth,” the company added.

One company in the oil and gas support services sector noted that “meeting demand has been hampered by the availability of qualified people to work and, more importantly, whether they stay working in the oilfield,” the Survey highlighted.

“We are seeing a greater percentage of hires, who are new to the industry as of last quarter, with many wanting regular hours and a work/life balance not typical of hourly employees in oilfield services,” the company added.

Another company in the oil and gas support services sector said, “we continue to struggle to hire drivers with a commercial driver’s license that have oilfield experience, as well as skilled crew labor for construction and maintenance”, the Survey showed.

Earlier this year, Hunter Kornfeind, the leader of Rapidan Energy Group’s U.S. crude production forecasting and analysis, told Rigzone that labor availability was tight and in short supply following the downturn due to Covid and said the U.S. oil and gas industry was not immune from those macro challenges.

