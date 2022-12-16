Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
Finding and keeping qualified workers was the greatest challenge for companies in 2022, according to an American Petroleum Institute (API) reader poll highlighted in a newsletter published recently by the organization.
The response received 52.95 percent of the votes in the poll, with ‘regulations and government policies’ receiving 23.52 percent, ‘fluctuations in price, supply and demand’ receiving 17.65 percent and ‘storage or shipment of oil and natural gas’ receiving 5.88 percent.
The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released at the end of September, also highlighted labor issues. In a section showcasing comments from respondents’ completed surveys, which were edited for publication, one exploration and production company noted that “the labor issue will provide a restraint on any major increase in oil and gas production for the domestic market”.
“The biggest challenge for us is adding employees,” another E&P company outlined, according to the Energy Survey. “We are trying to add qualified staff, with little success, and that will negatively impact growth,” the company added.
One company in the oil and gas support services sector noted that “meeting demand has been hampered by the availability of qualified people to work and, more importantly, whether they stay working in the oilfield,” the Survey highlighted.
“We are seeing a greater percentage of hires, who are new to the industry as of last quarter, with many wanting regular hours and a work/life balance not typical of hourly employees in oilfield services,” the company added.
Another company in the oil and gas support services sector said, “we continue to struggle to hire drivers with a commercial driver’s license that have oilfield experience, as well as skilled crew labor for construction and maintenance”, the Survey showed.
Earlier this year, Hunter Kornfeind, the leader of Rapidan Energy Group’s U.S. crude production forecasting and analysis, told Rigzone that labor availability was tight and in short supply following the downturn due to Covid and said the U.S. oil and gas industry was not immune from those macro challenges.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments
- U.S. Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits New High
- Chinese Oil Demand Faces Bumpy Road to Recovery
- Henry Hub Continues Volatile Streak
- Hess Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For First Time
- Technip Energies Chosen By Renexia For Med Wind Project
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- USA Loses Rigs
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- Here's How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- PHOTO: Oil Worker Medevaced Offshore Louisiana
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump