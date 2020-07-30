SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Commissioning Support Contract Goes to Ampelmann

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Thursday, July 30, 2020

This photo shows Ampelmann's offshore transfer system on the Olympic Taurus W2W vessel. PHOTO SOURCE: Ampelmann

Olympic Shipping has awarded Dutch offshore access provider Ampelmann a contract to support topside commissioning work on Ithaca Energy’s FPF-1 offshore semi-submersible production platform in the North Sea, Ampelmann reported Wednesday.

“Despite the economic and logistical challenges the industry is facing during these unprecedented times, both Olympic Shipping and Ampelmann continue to bring experience to the table,” Lorenz Nehring, Aberdeen-based business development manager with Ampelmann commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Our trusted marine access service is second to none, providing efficient and safe transfers in the North Sea and beyond.”

Under the contract, Ampelmann will deploy its “E-type” gangway system with Olympic’s “Taurus Walk to Work (W2W)” vessel to account for the limited number of beds on the FPF-1 given COVID-19 precautionary measures. Ampelmann noted the gangway and W2W vessel combination makes it possible to increase the number of people on board (POB) FPF-1 while taking into account social distancing.

“Olympic are pleased to be working with Ithaca Energy and Ampelmann on yet another W2W project, following earlier seasons’ successful campaigns,” remarked Torbjørn Moen, vice president of commercial and operations with Olympic Shipping.

Ampelmann stated the 60-day campaign began in mid-July and could be extended.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


