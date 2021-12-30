Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt

AJ-13 is the fifth and final well in the Abu Sennan 2021 drilling program.

United Oil & Gas PLC (AIM: UOG) announced on Wednesday that the Al Jahraa-13 (AJ-13) development well in the Abu Sennan license onshore Egypt encountered 57.4 feet of net pay in the oil bearing upper and lower Bahariya reservoir targets.

AJ-13, which is a follow up to the Al Jahraa-8 well, reached a total depth of 12,598 feet several days ahead of schedule and under-budget, UOG outlined. The well will be tested and completed “in the coming days” and will then be brought immediately onstream through the existing Al Jahraa facilities, UOG noted.

UOG highlighted that AJ-13 is the fifth and final well in the Abu Sennan 2021 drilling program before the 2022 drilling program begins. The discovery of commercial net pay in AJ-13 makes it the seventh successful well in a row at Abu Sennan since UOG acquired its interest in the license, the company pointed out.

“We have had outstanding results with our drilling campaign in 2021 with five out of five successful wells drilled at Abu Sennan this year,” Brian Larkin, UOG’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“All of the wells have been brought into production quickly, generating cash flow for the company. The 2021 drilling campaign has further de-risked the exploration potential at Abu Sennan and the development wells have provided further valuable data for future exploration drill targets, two of which are included in the 2022 program; ASF-1X and AST-1X,” he added in the statement.

“This is a great way to finish 2021, and we look forward to commencing the 2022 drilling campaign, with a number of development and exploration wells planned,” Larkin went on to say.

UOG announced the spudding of AJ-13 on November 12. In a company statement at the time, UOG noted that the well would take approximately 65 days to drill and complete and stated that it was fully funded from operational cashflow.

Established in 2015, UOG is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with existing assets in Egypt, UK, Italy and Jamaica. The company’s working interest production at Abu Sennan averaged 2,730 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of this year, according to its website.

In early 2020, UOG completed the acquisition of Rockhopper Egypt Pty, which included a 22 percent non-operating interest in the Abu Sennan concession. The concession is located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt.

