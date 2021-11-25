Columbus Reaches First Production
Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) has announced that first production has been achieved from its Columbus field, which is located in the Central North Sea.
Hydrocarbons from the C1z development well started flowing on November 24 and co-mingled Arran and Columbus production streams are now being exported to the Shearwater platform for processing, Serica highlighted. The company noted that Columbus is expected to be producing at its potential by early December.
“I am delighted that first production has been achieved, as planned, during Q4 2021,” Mitch Flegg, the chief executive of Serica Energy, said in a company statement.
“This marks a significant milestone for Serica as it reaches the successful conclusion of its first development project. The company was involved in the original discovery of Columbus and has acted as operator through the appraisal and development phases and now into operations,” he added in the statement.
“Serica’s approach to increasing its production base and providing much needed energy to the UK, while seeking lower carbon emission solutions, has been achieved by using shared existing infrastructure to progress the development of Columbus,” Flegg went on to say.
Last month, Serica announced that Columbus hydrocarbons would flow into the Arran subsea system before processing on the Shell operated Shearwater platform “to minimize environmental impact and associated processing equipment”. Serica outlined that the Shearwater platform was operating at restricted capacity at the time, which it said would result in a delay to the start-up of Columbus production.
Back in July, Serica announced successful flow test results from the Columbus development well, which was drilled to a measured depth of 17,600 feet. A stabilized flow rate of 38 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 1,560 barrels per day of condensate was said to have been achieved. It was anticipated at the time that the Columbus well will produce at around 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Serica discovered Columbus in 2006. The company has a 50 percent operated interest in the field, with Waldorf Production UK Ltd holding a 25 percent stake and Tailwind Mistral Ltd. holding the remaining 25 percent interest.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aibel Scores $560 Million In Deals With Equinor
- Wood Pens Peregrino Maintenance Deal With Equinor
- Traders Pile Into $70 Longer Term Crude Price
- Shale Patch Sees Limited Impact from Biden Oil Release
- McDermott Nets EPFC Deal with Woodfibre LNG
- ONGC Hires One More Shelf Drilling Rig For Work Off India
- First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6
- Standard Drilling Sells Vessel for $10MM+
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More
- Crude Prices Drop With Emergency Supply In Focus
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Woodside And BHP To Finalize $29B Tie Up
- Petrobras Hits The Mark With Exploration Well Off Brazil
- Biden Orders Release of USA Oil Reserves
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor