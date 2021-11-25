Columbus Reaches First Production

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) has announced that first production has been achieved from its Columbus field, which is located in the Central North Sea.

Hydrocarbons from the C1z development well started flowing on November 24 and co-mingled Arran and Columbus production streams are now being exported to the Shearwater platform for processing, Serica highlighted. The company noted that Columbus is expected to be producing at its potential by early December.

“I am delighted that first production has been achieved, as planned, during Q4 2021,” Mitch Flegg, the chief executive of Serica Energy, said in a company statement.

“This marks a significant milestone for Serica as it reaches the successful conclusion of its first development project. The company was involved in the original discovery of Columbus and has acted as operator through the appraisal and development phases and now into operations,” he added in the statement.

“Serica’s approach to increasing its production base and providing much needed energy to the UK, while seeking lower carbon emission solutions, has been achieved by using shared existing infrastructure to progress the development of Columbus,” Flegg went on to say.

Last month, Serica announced that Columbus hydrocarbons would flow into the Arran subsea system before processing on the Shell operated Shearwater platform “to minimize environmental impact and associated processing equipment”. Serica outlined that the Shearwater platform was operating at restricted capacity at the time, which it said would result in a delay to the start-up of Columbus production.

Back in July, Serica announced successful flow test results from the Columbus development well, which was drilled to a measured depth of 17,600 feet. A stabilized flow rate of 38 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 1,560 barrels per day of condensate was said to have been achieved. It was anticipated at the time that the Columbus well will produce at around 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Serica discovered Columbus in 2006. The company has a 50 percent operated interest in the field, with Waldorf Production UK Ltd holding a 25 percent stake and Tailwind Mistral Ltd. holding the remaining 25 percent interest.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com