Colonial Pipeline Initiates Restart

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations on Wednesday, the company revealed.

The business said it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period, Colonial Pipeline warned, adding that it will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety,” Colonial Pipeline said in a company statement. “As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements,” the company added.

“This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around the clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone,” Colonial Pipeline continued.

“We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state, and local agencies for their ongoing support,” the company went on to say.

Commenting on the restart, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there’s an end in sight for the supply disruptions that have affected States across the Southeast.

“As Colonial Pipeline works to safely and fully resume operations over the next few days, we will stay in close contact with the company and will continue to offer any assistance needed—as we have done since the outset of this shutdown on Friday,” Psaki said in a government statement.

“As supplies return to normal, we will also continue our whole-of-government effort to mitigate any challenges, including the swift steps we’ve taken to boost gas supply in affected States through actions by the EPA, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies,” Psaki added.

“As part of that effort, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced that he is issuing a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to an individual company. This waiver will enable the transport of additional gas and jet fuel between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease supply constraints,” Psaki continued.

“President Biden and the White House will monitor the situation closely in the coming days and continue to urge Americans to just purchase what they need, and not hoard fuel, as supply is restored,” the White House representative said.

