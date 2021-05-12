Colonial Pipeline Gives Cyberattack Update

Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday it continues to make progress in its 'around the clock' efforts to return its system to service.

The business, which suffered a cyberattack last week, noted that additional laterals were operating manually to deliver existing inventories to markets along the pipeline. Markets experiencing supply constraints and/​or not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized, Colonial Pipeline said.

“Since our pipeline system was taken offline, working with our shippers, Colonial has delivered approximately 967,000 barrels (~41 million gallons) to various delivery points along our system,” Colonial Pipeline said in a company statement posted on its website.

“This includes delivery into the following markets: Atlanta, Ga., Belton and Spartanburg, S.C., Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., Baltimore, Md., and Woodbury and Linden N.J,” the company added.

“Additionally, in preparation for our system restart, we have taken delivery of an additional two million barrels (~84 million gallons) from refineries for deployment upon restart,” Colonial Pipeline continued.

Colonial Pipeline noted that actions taken by the federal government to issue a temporary hours of service exemption for motor carriers and drivers transporting refined products across the company’s footprint, and actions taken by several governors to lift weight restrictions on tanker trucks, should help alleviate local supply disruptions. The Reid Vapor Pressure waiver issued on Tuesday by the U.S. EPA will also help alleviate supply constraints in several states serviced by the Colonial Pipeline system, the company highlighted.

“We would like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration in resolving this matter as well as the DOE, PHMSA, FERC and other federal agencies for their ongoing support,” Colonial Pipeline said.

“Our primary focus remains the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system, while minimizing disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline. We will continue to provide updates as restoration efforts progress,” the company added.

On Monday Colonial Pipeline reported that Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, N.C., to Woodbine, Md., was operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory was available. Some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points were operational as well, the company revealed on Monday.

