Cold Weather Not Expected To Disrupt Oil And Gas Production Severely

Lowest temperatures of the year expected throughout the week should not be as detrimental to Texas' oil and gas production as Winter Storm Uri.

Texas oil and natural gas operators are getting ready for the lowest temperatures of the year towards the end of this week and over the weekend.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, a polar air mass will push south through the Central U.S. Plains and down into Texas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and temperatures will fall to below freezing behind the front, bringing the coldest temperatures this season thus far.

In the Permian Basin region of Texas, the arctic front is expected to bring new December lows. "On Thursday night and Friday morning temperatures forecasted for Midland will be in the lows teens," according to the U.S. National Weather Service. Friday's forecast includes highs in the mid-20s and lows in the lower teens. These low temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by Saturday afternoon and into the 50s by Christmas Day.

If the power stays on to oil and natural gas production and transmission systems, some impact to production will likely occur but will not be to the severity experienced during Winter Storm Uri.

Following action by the Texas Legislature, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) mandated critical load designation for the most critical natural gas assets and related systems, and starting December 1, operators with facilities that are required to weatherize must also share their emergency preparedness plans with the RRC, including considerations for how each operator will protect their employees, the environment and their equipment when implementing their plans. Requirements extend to external support operations such as water disposal wells, a necessary function to continue oil and natural gas production.

Oil and natural gas operators have extensive resources in place to monitor and prepare for inclement weather on an ongoing basis and utilize best practices and operational plans in order to maximize product flow. Onsite, seasonal weatherization techniques include methanol injection temperature-activated pumps, steamer units, equipment shelters, and insulated critical lines and valves.

Additional pre-storm and offsite measures also prepare operators to better respond during inclement weather to ensure assets and personnel are safe and able to respond to critical needs.

However, despite all the preparedness, production fluctuations are expected during extreme weather conditions. Variation in daily natural gas production occurs with sudden temperature changes because these are field operations, not controlled factory settings. According to the RRC, even on mild weather days, daily natural gas production can fluctuate for a variety of reasons. Prudent users of natural gas domestically and globally plan on backup fuel sources or contract for firm storage and supply to meet their needs during production decline periods.

Texas is more fortunate than most states due to our vast natural gas storage infrastructure. During significant weather events and expected production declines, daily production combined with natural gas storage provides ample access to product for power generation and local distribution companies that have contracted for these services.

Texas typically produces/markets about 29 bcf/d of natural gas, and natural gas used for electricity generation is typically only about 5 bcf/d. Texas has 544 bcf of working natural gas storage capacity, enough to power 5 bcf/day of power generation for approximately 109 days.

