Cold Bore Launching Beta Test for Frac Action Software

Cold Bore Technology Inc., which focuses on completion optimization technology, plans to initiate beta testing of its Frac Action software with select operators in the coming days.

The software allows frac operators to overlay high resolution, real-time stage frac data onto that of multiple previous stages, according to the company. The ability to compare stages in real time will allow operators to visualize performance and make key operating decisions in real-time.

“Frac is the most expensive but also the most effective way to increase wellbore production and because of that, producers need better tools to optimize their fracking operations,” said Brett Chell, president. “Our new Frac Action software has been specifically developed to give producers another level of transparency. It provides real-time insight that can help them make better, more informed decisions making operations safer, more efficient and more profitable.”

Frac Action is powered by high resolution, structured well data, collected at source in real time and correlated directly into a dashboard through Cold Bore’s SmartPAD operating system. The SmartPAD uses valve positioning, pressure monitoring sensors, field data collection systems and proprietary software to digitize completions operations, Cold Bore said in a written statement.

Frac Action has been in research and development for over six months and is expected to see full commercial deployment during the next few months, according to the company.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.