SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

COL Presidential Front Runner Would End Oil Exploration

by Bloomberg
|
Andrea Navarro
|
Monday, November 22, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
COL Presidential Front Runner Would End Oil Exploration
Petro, a left-wing candidate in next year's presidential race, said he'd move Colombia away from an 'extractivist' economy based on fossil fuels.

Colombian front-runner Gustavo Petro said his first decision as president would be to stop awarding oil exploration contracts, according to an interview with El Tiempo.

Petro, a left-wing candidate in next year’s presidential race, said he’d move Colombia away from an “extractivist” economy based on fossil fuels, allowing the country to attract investors who understand the importance of focusing on climate change as a national security matter.

Petro, 61, made the same pledge during his last run for the presidency in 2018. 

Colombia needs to leave 80% of its carbon reserves untouched if it wants to fulfill the global pledge to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, Petro said. He also said he’d raise taxes on some agricultural imports to “defend” the national economy and to generate millions of jobs.

“If there’s no one who’ll buy Colombian carbon or oil, we need to react quick,” Petro said. Oil company Ecopetrol SA “can convert toward solar and wind energy,” he said.

President Ivan Duque’s Democratic Center party will announce on Monday the result of a ballot to choose its candidate for the May 2022 presidential vote. 


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles