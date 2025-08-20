Coastal Bend LNG, Solvanic Begin Carbon Capture FEED

Coastal Bend LNG and Solvanic kick-started a FEED study for electrochemically mediated amine regeneration carbon capture at the liquefaction project.

Coastal Bend LNG LLC and Solvanic Inc. have kick-started a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for electrochemically mediated amine regeneration (EMAR) carbon capture at the Coastal Bend liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

Solvanic has signed an option agreement for use of the EMAR technology, originally developed by Professor T. Alan Hatton’s research group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Department of Chemical Engineering, Coastal Bend LNG said in a media release.

The technology utilizes an electrochemical method to release carbon dioxide (CO2) captured by amines using electricity, rather than the traditional high-temperature steam used in thermal amine systems, the LNG developer said. This novel approach lowers energy consumption and capital costs for carbon capture, offering greater flexibility across various operating conditions and scales, it claimed.

“To deliver on our ambitious low-carbon-intensity LNG goals, we need to capture carbon dioxide emissions from both our natural gas pretreatment and cogeneration facilities”, Nick Flores, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Bend LNG, said. “For post-combustion capture on our onsite cogeneration facilities, we need a step change in carbon capture efficiency. We’re highly encouraged by Solvanic’s preliminary techno-economics and are keen to accelerate their technology readiness with this FEED study”.

Researchers Dr. Michael Massen-Hane and Dr. Michael Nitzsche co-founded Solvanic to commercialize the technology.

“We have demonstrated our EMAR solution to Technology Readiness Level 4 with low energetics, high stability, and modular scalability across emission sources”, Nitzsche, Chief Technology Officer at Solvanic, said. “This FEED study accelerates our techno-economic analyses for gas processing and post-combustion carbon capture with the full engineering support of Coastal Bend LNG and their contractors”.

“We are leveraging over a decade of electrochemical carbon capture research and development at MIT via this option agreement”, Massen-Hane, Chief Executive Officer of Solvanic, added.

