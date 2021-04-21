Coast Guard Suspends Gulf of Mexico Search
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed this week that it has suspended its search for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers.
Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews, and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles, the USCG highlighted. The vessel capsized on April 13 and six people were rescued the same day, with four unresponsive people recovered from April 14 to April 16. Eight crewmembers remain missing, the USCG revealed.
“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort,” Will Watson, the commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, said in an organization statement. “Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” he added.
“Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones - all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community,” Watson went on to say.
In a statement regarding the Seacor Power vessel posted on its website, Seacor Marine said, “our hearts and prayers are with our crew members, partners, and the loved ones of those who were lost”.
“We thank the U.S. Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessels, local authorities, and the brave individuals who supported the search and rescue efforts, including the rescue of six crew members,” the company added in the statement.
The incident occurred around eight miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Rescue assets involved in the search comprised:
- The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
- The Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- The Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew
- The Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
- The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- The Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- The Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- The Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- The Port Fourchon Sherriff's Department
- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- One commercial air medical service crew
- Donjon Marine commercial divers
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
