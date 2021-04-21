Coast Guard Suspends Gulf of Mexico Search

The U.S. Coast Guard revealed this week that it has suspended its search for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers.

Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews, and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles, the USCG highlighted. The vessel capsized on April 13 and six people were rescued the same day, with four unresponsive people recovered from April 14 to April 16. Eight crewmembers remain missing, the USCG revealed.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort,” Will Watson, the commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, said in an organization statement. “Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” he added.

“Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones - all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community,” Watson went on to say.

In a statement regarding the Seacor Power vessel posted on its website, Seacor Marine said, “our hearts and prayers are with our crew members, partners, and the loved ones of those who were lost”.

“We thank the U.S. Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessels, local authorities, and the brave individuals who supported the search and rescue efforts, including the rescue of six crew members,” the company added in the statement.

The incident occurred around eight miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Rescue assets involved in the search comprised:

The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew

The Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew

The Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew

The Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew

The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

The Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews

The Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot RB-M boatcrews

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews

Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews

Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews

Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews

The Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol

The Port Fourchon Sherriff's Department

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

One commercial air medical service crew

Donjon Marine commercial divers

