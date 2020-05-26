CNOOC's Latest Penglai Phase Starts Production
CNOOC Ltd.’s Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project has commenced production, according to a recent statement from the company. The Penglai 19-3/19-9 oilfields are in Bohai with an average water depth of approximately 28 meters.
A new wellhead platform has been built, with 47 wells planned in total, including 30 production wells, 16 water injection wells and 1 development and appraisal well. The new wellhead platform will utilize the existing processing facilities of Penglai 19-3 oilfield.
The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,681 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022, the company said.
CNOOC holds 51% working interest in Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project and is the operator. ConocoPhillips China holds the remaining 49% working interest.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
