CNOOC To Buy Stake In Petrobras' Buzios Oilfield For $2.1B

Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC has expressed interest in buying an additional stake in Petrobras’ Buzios field located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

CNOOC and Petrobras have already, together with the Brazilian arm of the China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC), entered into a Buzios Coparticipation Agreement earlier this year. Under the deal, Petrobras received a cash payment of $2.9 billion for the obligations of its partners in late August 2021.

Following the payment, Petrobras was to issue the certificate of compliance to the country’s regulator aiming to meet the last condition required by the agreement, effective September 1, 2021.

CNODC and CNOOC then had up to 30 days to express their interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional portion of 5 percent each in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Surplus of the Transfer of Rights.

Petrobras holds 90 percent of the rights to explore and produce oil at Buzios which is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world. It was acquired by the state-run oil company in 2019.

At the time, CNOOC and CNODC also bought a 5 percent stake each in the field along with the option to raise their stake later.

Once the payment for the Surplus of the Transfer of rights got regulatory approval and was paid to Petrobras, the Brazilian company increased its stake to 92.66 percent stake in Buzios and its Chinese partners 3.66 percent each.

According to Petrobras, CNOOC wants to exercise an option and acquire an additional 5 percent stake in production rights for the Buzios oilfield for $2.08 billion while the position of CNODC is yet unknown.

Of the $2.08 billion, $1.45 billion will be for compensation, subject to the adjustments provided for in the contract, which considers the same effective date of the Búzios Coparticipation Agreement of January 9, 2021, while the remaining $630 million will be for the reimbursement of the signature bonus, referring to CNOOC’s additional participation.

The effectiveness of this transaction is subject to the approvals of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the ANP, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Petrobras added that its production curve would only be impacted after the closing of the transaction, with no expected impact on the 2021 production target.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com