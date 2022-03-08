CNOOC Takes Larger Cut In Petrobras Buzios Field For $2.1B

CNOOC has completed the buy of additional interest in Petrobras' Buzios field located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC has completed the buy of additional interest in Petrobras’ Buzios field located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

CNOOC and Petrobras have already, together with the Brazilian arm of the China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC), entered into a Buzios Coparticipation Agreement last year.

Under the deal, Petrobras received a cash payment of $2.9 billion for the obligations of its partners in late August 2021.

CNODC and CNOOC then had up to 30 days to express their interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional portion of 5 percent each in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Surplus of the Transfer of Rights.

At the time Petrobras held 90 percent of the rights to explore and produce oil at Buzios which is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world. It was acquired by the state-run oil company in 2019. CNOOC and CNODC also bought a 5 percent stake each in the field.

After the two Chinese companies entered the field, they both had then had up to 30 days to express their interest in exercising the option to purchase an additional portion of 5 percent each in Buzios. CNOOC was the only company to express such an interest.

Petrobras now stated that it signed a contract with CNOOC for the assignment of an additional 5 percent of its interest in the Production Sharing Contract of the Transfer of Rights Surplus for the Buzios field. The amount to be received in cash by Petrobras at the closing of the operation will be $2.12 billion

According to Petrobras, the price tag will still be subject to the usual adjustments in this type of contract between the base date and the closing date.

The effectiveness of this transaction is also subject to the approvals of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

After the transaction becomes effective, Petrobras will hold an 85 percent stake in the Production Sharing Contract of the Transfer of Rights Surplus of the Búzios field, while CNOOC will hold 10 percent, and CNODC will hold the remaining 5 percent.

In related company news, Petrobras recently received nominations for its Board of Directors and the nomination of Flamengo soccer club president Rodolfo Landim as chairman.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com