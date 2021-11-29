CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II

CNOOC Limited has begun production from the Buzzard Phase II development, offshore the UK sector of the North Sea.

Buzzard Phase II is located approximately 62 miles northeast off Aberdeen with an average water depth of approximately 315 feet. The Buzzard Phase II is an expansion of the already producing Buzzard field.

Buzzard Phase II is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, increasing Buzzard’s production to 80,000 boepd in total.

While fully utilizing the existing Buzzard facility, the project has also built a set of underwater production systems. 2 production wells and 2 water injection wells have been brought on stream.

“We are very pleased with the commencement of production at Buzzard Phase II. The constant development of the field will strongly promote the growth of the company’s overseas production in the future,” Xia Qinglong, President of CNOOC Limited, said.

To remind, phase two of the Buzzard development was sanctioned back in August 2018. It includes a subsea production and water injection manifold located at a new drill center, tied back to the existing Buzzard facility.

It is also worth noting that the massive Pioneering Spirit vessel completed the lift of the Buzzard Phase II topside module onto the Buzzard ‘P’ platform in late June 2021.

After the topside module was installed, the subsea installation started as well as topside and subsea hook-up and commissioning. All this was delivered before first oil was produced. Another aspect of the Buzzard II installation was the completion of the five-kilometer pipeline bundle for the project in late July 2021 by Subsea 7.

CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, is the operator of Buzzard and has a 43.21 percent interest.

The remaining interests are held by Suncor Energy (29.89 percent), Harbour Energy (21.73 percent), and ONE-Dyas (5.16 percent).

