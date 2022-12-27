CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project

CNOOC has started operations from the Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project on December 26.

Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC has started operations from the Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project on December 26.

Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project is located in Bohai Bay. The main facilities of the project include four offshore electric power platforms and one onshore high-voltage substation.

The designed power transmission capacity is 520 MW, currently the largest scale onshore power project serving offshore oilfields in China.

The project will supply electricity to 39 offshore production platforms in the Kenli oilfields, Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas fields, and Bozhong 28-34 oilfields. By 2025, the project is expected to support the production of about 400,000 barrels per day in the region.

Upon the operation of the project, compared with self-generating electricity on the platforms, it is expected to save approximately 53,000 million cubic feet of natural gas and conserve 650,000 tons of standard coal, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 14,700 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons in a peak electricity consumption year, representing remarkable achievements of energy saving and emission reduction.

"The successful commissioning of Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project will significantly enhance the reliability and stability of electricity supply to the company's production in Bohai. It is also a major measure taken by CNOOC Limited to implement the green and low-carbon strategy. The project marks a new stage of using clean energy by the company," Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the company, said.

In other company news, CNOOC started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project on the same day.

The main production facilities include one central platform and six unmanned wellhead platforms. Some 107 development wells were planned to be commissioned, including 67 production wells, 36 water injection wells, and 4 water source wells.

Production is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 36,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

Earlier this month, CNOOC started production from the Enping joint development projects. The jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea.

The main production facilities of the project include two drilling production platforms and one unmanned wellhead platform while 48 production wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 35,500 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

