CNOOC Starts Up 2 New Projects

CNOOC Limited announced recently that the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project and the Kenli 16-1 oilfield had commenced production.

The Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project, which is located in the west of Bohai Sea, is expected to reach a peak production level of approximately 4,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022. In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield, the project built a new unmanned wellhead platform, CNOOC noted. A total of nine development wells are planned at the project, comprising seven production wells and two water injection wells, CNOOC highlighted.

Kenli 16-1, which is located in the south of Bohai Sea, is expected to reach a peak production level of approximately 7,500 barrels of crude oil per day this year. A total of 23 development wells are planned at the site, including 16 production wells and seven water injection wells, according to CNOOC.

The Caofeidian 11-6 expansion and Kenli 16-1 projects are the latest of several recent output start-ups for CNOOC. Back in November, the company announced that the Buzzard Phase II development offshore the UK North Sea and the Lufeng oil fields regional development project had come online.

In the third quarter alone, six new projects are said to have commenced production. These comprise the Luda 29-1 oilfield, the Liuhua 21-2 oilfield, the Luda 6-2 oilfield, the Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project, the Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project and the Bozhong 19-4 oilfield adjustment project.

As of December 31, 2020, the CNOOC group’s average daily net production was 1.44 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to its website, which highlights that the group’s core operation areas are in Bohai, the Western South China Sea, the Eastern South China Sea and the East China Sea in offshore China.

