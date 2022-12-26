CNOOC Starts Production From Second Project This Month
Chinese energy major CNOOC has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project.
The project is in the southern part of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of around 19 meters. The main production facilities include one central platform and six unmanned wellhead platforms.
CNOOC added that 107 development wells were planned to be commissioned, including 67 production wells, 36 water injection wells, and 4 water source wells.
The project started production on December 26 and is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 36,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.
Kenli 6-1 oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 block is the main area of Kenli 6-1 oilfield, which is the first large-scale shallow lithological oilfield with a reserve of 100 million tons discovered in Laibei lower uplift in the Bohai Sea.
At the project, the company installs standardized unmanned platforms on a large scale in the Bohai Sea for the first time. The successful startup of the project marks a remarkable step forward for the company to build standardized and unmanned offshore oilfields.
CNOOC Limited is the operator and holds a 100 percent interest in the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 Block Development Project.
In recent company news, CNOOC started production from the Enping joint development projects earlier this month.
The jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters.
The main production facilities of the project include two drilling production platforms and one unmanned wellhead platform while 48 production wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 35,500 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.
The project has planned one carbon dioxide gas injection well for the reinjection and storage of carbon dioxide produced by the oilfields. It is the first offshore carbon capture and storage demonstration project in China.
