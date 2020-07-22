CNOOC Starts Production from Luda Project

CNOOC Limited has announced that the Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project has started production.

The project, which is located in the Liaodong Bay area of the Bohai Sea, is expected to reach peak production of around 25,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022. The Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project currently contains one central platform, three wellhead platforms and one production platform, according to CNOOC, which outlined that a total of 69 development wells are planned.

Situated about 25 miles north of the Luda 10-1 oilfield and 55 miles northwest of the Suizhong 36-1 onshore terminal, the average water depth at the regional development project is around 82 feet. CNOOC Limited holds a 100 percent interest in the Luda 21-2/16-3 regional development project.

CNOOC has announced the production start up of several fields in 2020. Back in June, the company revealed that the Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project was brought online. In May, CNOOC announced that the Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project had commenced production and in February the company revealed that the Bozhong 34-9 Oilfield had started producing.

CNOOC has also announced two discoveries this year. The company revealed that it had made a “large-sized” discovery at the Kenli 6-1 asset in Bohai Bay in March and a “significant discovery” at the Huizhou 26-6 asset in the Eastern South China Sea in June.

The CNOOC Group is the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world, according to its website. Incorporated in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region in August 1999, the company’s core operation areas are Bohai, the Western South China Sea, the Eastern South China Sea and the East China Sea.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com