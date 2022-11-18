CNOOC Starts Production From First 3M Gas Field
Chinese government-owned oil company CNOOC Limited has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production.
The 3M Project is located approximately 45 miles southeast of Madura Island in the Madura Strait, East Java, with an average water depth of around 260 feet.
The project contains 3 gas fields with a total of 9 gas-producing wells. The main production facility is a floating production unit (FPU) which will undertake the natural gas production and treatment process. The FPU was constructed in China with a design capacity of 175 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d).
The MBH Gas Field of 3M Project started production in October. Once the 5 gas-producing wells of MDA are put on stream, CNOOC expects a peak daily production from the 3M Project at around 127MMcf/d.
The 3M Project in Indonesia is operated by HCML. As a joint venture partner, CNOOC Southeast Asia Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 40 percent interest in HCML, Cenovus Energy holds 40 percent, while Samudra holds the remaining 20 percent interest.
