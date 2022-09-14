CNOOC Starts Production From Bohai Sea Oil Field
China’s oil and gas company CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea.
The start of production from the Kenli 6-1 oilfield 10-1 North Block development project comes after CNOOC began production from the development projects in the southeast area of the Dongfang 1-1 gas field and the south block of the Ledong 22-1 gas field last week.
At the time, CNOOC said that these projects were expected to reach their peak production of approximately 44 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
As for this latest project, the Kenli 10-1 North Block development project is in the southern part of the Bohai Sea in a water depth of about 60 feet. The main production facilities include one production adjective platform and two unmanned wellhead platforms.
In total, 25 development wells are planned to be put into production, including 16 production wells and 9 water injection wells. The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 7,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.
Kenli 10-1 North block is the main component of Kenli 6-1 oilfield which is the first 100-million-ton oilfield discovered in the north of the Laizhou Bay.
During the implementation process, to maximize the value of the oilfield regional development, the project practiced the concept of intelligentization, unmanned production, the modularization of engineering construction, the integration of appraisal, and development as well as the sharing of old and new facilities.
CNOOC Limited holds a 100 percent interest in Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project and acts as the operator.
