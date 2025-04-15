CNOOC Starts Production at Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project

China National Offshore Oil Corporation Limited (CNOOC Ltd) commenced production at the Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development project in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin. The company said in a media release the basin has an average water depth of 120 meters (394 feet).

The main production facility is a new drilling and production platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development. CNOOC added that 25 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 18 production wells and seven gas injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2027, CNOOC said, adding that the oil property is light crude. CNOOC operates the project and holds 100 percent interest.

Additionally, CNOOC emphasized its commitment to the efficient use of resources and sustainable development, consistently advancing the green development of offshore oil and gas resources. The Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project marks the first offshore low-permeability oilfield to implement miscible gas flooding. The technology solves the problem of low permeability reservoirs development and significantly enhances oil recovery, CNOOC said in its release.

Meanwhile, the company said it pursues efficient recovery and utilization of associated gas and builds a comprehensive gas network in Wenchang Oilfields. The pipelines are interconnected, while flare gas and waste heat are recovered, CNOOC said.

Leveraging the gas network, Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield has realized "zero flaring". In addition, CNOOC said Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield is equipped with the world's first 5 Megawatt (MW) offshore high-temperature flue gas Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power generation unit, which is expected to generate up to 40 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and thus reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 33,000 tons per year.

