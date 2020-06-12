CNOOC Starts Production at Qinhuangdao 33-1S
CNOOC Ltd. reported that it has started production at the first phase of its Qinhuangdao 33-1S project. The oilfield is in central and western Bohai with an average water depth of 21 meters.
The project has built one wellhead platform in addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of the Qinhuangdao 33-1 and Qinhuangdao 32-6 oilfields.
The company is planning for 13 producing wells, including nine production wells and four water injection wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of oil per day this year.
CNOOC holds 100% interest of Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield and is the operator.
