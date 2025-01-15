CNOOC, Shell to Expand Petrochemical Complex in Huizhou, China

The expansion involves a third ethylene cracker with a planned capacity of 1.6 MMtpa and a new facility to produce 320,000 metric tons a year of high-performance specialty chemicals.

Shell PLC and China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) have approved an expansion of their petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, south China, primarily aimed at meeting domestic demand.

The expansion includes a third ethylene cracker with a planned capacity of 1.6 million metric tons a year and associated downstream derivatives units to produce chemicals including linear alpha olefins.

A new facility will also be built to produce 320,000 metric tons per annum of high-performance specialty chemicals such as polycarbonates and carbonate solvents.

“The new facilities, primarily aimed at meeting domestic demand in China, will produce a range of chemicals that are widely used in the agriculture, industrial, construction, healthcare and consumer goods sectors”, Shell said in an online statement Wednesday.

The partners expect to complete construction 2028.

Put into operation 2006, the complex is operated by CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co. Ltd, a 50-50 venture between Shell subsidiary Shell Nanhai BV and CNOOC subsidiary CNOOC Petrochemicals Investment Ltd.

Phase 2 of the complex started operation 2018. The complex currently supplies over six million metric tons per year of chemical products to the Chinese market, according to Shell.

In May 2020, the CSPC partners and the Huizhou government signed a strategic cooperation agreement to invest in the phase 3 expansion of the complex.

“This investment will contribute to CSPC’s competitiveness by extending its value chains, drive further integration with the existing site, and enable greater innovation capability to meet customer demand in the fast-growing Chinese market”, Shell said Wednesday.

Huibert Vigeveno, Shell director for downstream, renewables and energy solutions said, “For more than two decades, CSPC has provided high-value products to the market, becoming one of the largest petrochemical joint ventures in China”.

“This new investment is a key enabler to realize CSPC’s transformation strategy towards more premium and highly differentiated chemical products”, Vigeveno added. “It is consistent with Shell Chemicals & Products strategy to pursue targeted growth at advantaged locations”.

In China’s downstream market, Shell also has five lubricant blending plants and one grease plant, as well as operates over 1,700 service stations catering to about 800,000 customers a day, according to information on Shell’s China website.

