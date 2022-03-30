CNOOC Plans Share Buybacks After Record Profit
Cnooc Ltd. plans to implement share buybacks and guarantee dividends through 2024 after its profits soared to a record last year.
China’s biggest offshore driller reported 70.3 billion yuan ($11 billion) in net income in 2021, rebounding from a three-year low in 2020 on rising production and higher prices, it said in its annual report Wednesday. Oil and gas output rose 8.5% to 573 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Cnooc plans to propose at its shareholder meeting annual dividends of at least 40% of profits from 2022 to 2024, with an absolute dividend of at least HK$0.70 per share, according to its annual presentation. It also plans to implement share buybacks this year. It’s 2021 dividend allocation will only be announced after a planned listing in Shanghai.
It’s too early to say whether the company would add any more investments in Russia, Chairman Wang Dongjin said on a conference call Tuesday. Its only investment in the country is a stake in Novatek PJSC’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is in the early stages of development and progressing normally, he said.
Global oil prices averaged $71 a barrel last year, up from $43 in 2020, as the world’s economy recovered from the pandemic. Gains have accelerated this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised fears about supply shortages.
The state-owned company is targeting capital expenditures of 90 billion to 100 billion yuan this year, up from 88 billion in 2021, as China seeks to increase oil and gas output to reduce reliance on imported fuel. Cnooc’s Bohai Bay production hub last year became the country’s largest, and still has room to grow.
The firm expects to increase output about 5.6% this year after boosting reserves to 5.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2021, the highest in company history.
Cnooc is also trying to carve out a role in the country’s growing clean energy sector, seeking to use its engineering prowess to become a major player in offshore wind power projects.
The company has planned a 35 billion yuan IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that could also bolster upstream drilling and funding for its new renewable segment. The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave written approval for the listing Wednesday.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation
- Shell Starts Up Production From Gulf Of Mexico Subsea Tieback
- Eco Atlantic Gets Final Approval And Closes Azinam Buy
- QatarEnergy Enters Exxon Block Off Egypt
- OPEC+ Expected to Rebuff Oil Replacement Calls
- Lamprell Enters Oil And Gas Business Sale Talks
- Russian Refineries Operating Under Capacity
- PTTEP Joins Net-Zero 2050 Club
- CNOOC Plans Share Buybacks After Record Profit
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment