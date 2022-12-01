CNOOC Pays $2Bn To Petrobras For Additional Buzios Stake
Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has received nearly $2 billion for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese state-owned energy major CNOOC.
The Búzios oilfield is in the Santos Basin, southeast offshore of Brazil, with an average water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. It is the world's largest deep-water pre-salt-producing oil field. The project is developed by the traditional deepwater pre-salt development mode which includes an FPSO and subsea facilities. At present, the daily production has reached 600,000 barrels.
CNOOC’s Brazilian arm, CNOOC Petroleum Brazil Ltda (CPBL), signed an assignment agreement with Petrobras to acquire another 5 percent interest in Búzios TOR Surplus Volume in the first half of 2022. The transaction has now been completed. The total consideration is R$10.3 billion, equivalent to $1.9 billion.
Following the transaction, Petrobras has an 85 percent stake in the PSC of the Surplus Volume of the Transfer of Rights of the Búzios field from December 1, 2022, while CPBL holds 10 percent, and CNODC the remaining 5 percent interest.
On the other hand, the stakes in the Búzios Shared Deposit, including the portions of the Transfer of Rights Agreement and the BS-500 Concession Agreement – until now owned fully by Petrobras – will be shared among the three partners with Petrobras keeping the largest share of 88.99 percent and CNOOC and CNODC holding the remaining 7.34 and 3.67 percent, respectively.
“Acquiring additional interests in Búzios oilfield further expands the company’s presence in Brazil's deepwater pre-salt region, where bountiful oil and gas resources reside. The transaction promotes the international development of the company and fortifies the resource base for the company's high-quality development. The company will adhere to the concept of win-win cooperation and work closely with the host government and project partners to promote the sustainable development of Brazil's oil and gas industry, economy, and society,” Xia Qinglong, President of CNOOC, said.
In other company-related news, Petrobras disclosed a 15 percent increase in its five-year spending plan to $78 billion. The company decided to expand planned investments between 2023 and 2027 by $10 billion compared with the 2022-2026 plan.
The company has also approved additional short-term drilling for existing projects above the company's long-term break-even of $35 per barrel. Exploration and production will make up 83 percent of the spending, with production set to increase to 3.1 million boed by 2027.
Petrobras also set a higher price for carbon – $90 per ton, from $50 before – which expands the list of projects viable for approval.
Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has received nearly $2 billion for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese state-owned energy major CNOOC.
The Búzios oilfield is in the Santos Basin, southeast offshore of Brazil, with an average water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. It is the world's largest deep-water pre-salt-producing oil field. The project is developed by the traditional deepwater pre-salt development mode which includes an FPSO and subsea facilities. At present, the daily production has reached 600,000 barrels.
CNOOC’s Brazilian arm, CNOOC Petroleum Brazil Ltda (CPBL), signed an assignment agreement with Petrobras to acquire another 5 percent interest in Búzios TOR Surplus Volume in the first half of 2022. The transaction has now been completed. The total consideration is R$10.3 billion, equivalent to $1.9 billion.
Following the transaction, Petrobras has an 85 percent stake in the PSC of the Surplus Volume of the Transfer of Rights of the Búzios field from December 1, 2022, while CPBL holds 10 percent, and CNODC the remaining 5 percent interest.
On the other hand, the stakes in the Búzios Shared Deposit, including the portions of the Transfer of Rights Agreement and the BS-500 Concession Agreement – until now owned fully by Petrobras – will be shared among the three partners with Petrobras keeping the largest share of 88.99 percent and CNOOC and CNODC holding the remaining 7.34 and 3.67 percent, respectively.
12
View Full Article
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
- Chevron to Send First Venezuelan Crude Shipment to USA by Late Dec
- Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
- Norway Postpones 26th Licensing Round To 2025
- Offshore Norway Sees Discoveries and Dusters Over the Last Month
- Perenco Hits Oil At Tchnem Well In Congo
- Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
- Construction Of World's Largest Offshore CCS Project Underway
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again