CNOOC Names New President, Executive Director

CNOOC Ltd. has appointed Hu Guangjie as Executive Director and President, effective March 20. Xu Keqiang has resigned from the role of President, but he will retain his positions as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer.

Guangjie is a professor-level senior engineer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Chengdu University of Technology and a master’s degree in Oil and Gas Field Development Engineering from China University of Petroleum.

He served in a number of positions in China Petrochemical Corp., including Vice Manager of Northwest Oil Field Co., a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Vice General Manager of Northwest Oil Field Co. and Executive Vice Director General of Northwest Petroleum Bureau.

Separately, earlier this month the company announced a large-sized discovery in Bohai Bay.

CNOOC is the largest offshore oil and gas producer in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies globally. According to the company’s website, its core operation areas are Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea and East China Sea in offshore China. Overseas, it has oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania and Europe.

