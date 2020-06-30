CNOOC Makes Significant New Discovery
CNOOC Limited announced Monday that the company has made a “significant” discovery in the eastern south China sea.
Huizhou 26-6, which is situated in Huizhou Sag in the Zhu1 Depression of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, encountered oil and gas pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 1,385 feet, according to CNOOC. Production of around 2,020 barrels of oil and 15.36 million cubic feet of gas per day was recorded at the site during testing, CNOOC outlined.
The discovery is expected to become the first mid-to-large sized condensate oil and gas field in the shallow water area of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, according to CNOOC.
CNOOC noted that the successful exploration of Huizhou 26-6 marks the first time that the company has achieved commercial and “highly productive” oil and gas flow in buried hill exploration in the Eastern South China Sea.
The company highlighted that the find marks a “significant exploration breakthrough” in Paleogene and buried hill complex oil and gas reservoirs in the Pearl River Mouth Basin.
Back in March this year, CNOOC announced that it had made a “large-sized” discovery in Bohai Bay. Kenli 6-1 encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 65 feet and the asset was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day, CNOOC revealed at the time.
The CNOOC Limited Group is the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world, according to its website.
The group - which mainly engages in exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas, its website shows – was established in 1999 and is based in Hong Kong. Its core operation areas are said to be Bohai, the Western South China Sea, the Eastern South China Sea and the East China Sea.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- Chesapeake Energy Files for Chapter 11
- Chesapeake Bankruptcy Extends String of 2020 Shale Busts
- Firms Team Up to Offer Covid Testing to Oil Cos
- Empire Acquires Louisiana Terminal from Equilon
- BP to Raise $5B via Petchems Business Sale
- Gulf Keystone CEO to Retire
- Oil Prices Rebound Amid Positive Economic Data
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Oil Business Activity Index Sinks to Historic Low
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Hamm Adds $57MM of Faith In Continental
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers