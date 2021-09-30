CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery In Bohai Bay
Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC Limited has made what it described as a 'large-sized discovery' on the Kenli 10-2 oilfield in Bohai Bay.
The Kenli 10-2 oilfield is located in Laizhou Bay Sag in Southern Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 50 feet. The main oil-bearing formation of Kenli 10-2 oilfield is in the lower member of Neogene Minghuazhen Formation and the oil properties are conventional heavy oil.
CNOOC said that the discovery well Kenli 10-2-4 was drilled and completed at a depth of nearly 5,000 feet and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 90 feet. The appraisal well was tested to produce approximately 569 barrels of oil per day.
“The successful discovery of the Kenli 10-2 oil field marked the breakthrough in the discovery of lithological oilfield with reserve of 100 million tons in the shallow depression zone of the Bohai oilfields, demonstrated the broad prospects for exploration of lithological structures in the Bohai, and has great significance as a guide for exploration in similar basins,” General Manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC Xu Changgui said.
“CNOOC Limited will firmly grasp the leading role of oil and gas exploration, take the discovery of large and medium-sized oil and gas fields as the goal, continue to deepen geological understanding and technological innovation, actively promote the increase of oil and gas reserves and production, and contribute to the company’s high-quality development,” CNOOC chairman Wang Dongjin added.
CNOOC already had a milestone earlier this month when it started production at the Bozhong 19-4 oilfield comprehensive adjustment project located offshore China.
As for Bohai Bay, CNOOC already made a large-sized oil and gas discovery named Bozhong 13-2 earlier this year. The Bozhong 13-2 structure is located in the south-western Ring of Bozhong Sag in Bohai Bay with an average water depth of about 75 feet. The discovery well BZ13-2-2 was drilled and completed at a depth of 17,135 feet.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
