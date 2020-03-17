CNOOC Makes Large Bohai Bay Discovery

The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.

CNOOC Ltd. has made a large-sized discovery in Bohai Bay. Located in the Laizhou Bay in southern Bohai Basin, the Kenli 6-1 structure is in Laibei lower uplift with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters.

The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay with a thickness of 20 meters. The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.

The successful exploration of Kenli 6-1 further proved the huge exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay, according to the company.

CNOOC is the largest producer of offshore oil and gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world. Its core operation areas are Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea and East China Sea in offshore China. Overseas, it has oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania and Europe.

At year-end 2018, the company owned net proved reserves of approximately 4.96 billion BOE, and its average daily net production was 1.3 million BOE.

