CNOOC Makes Large Bohai Bay Discovery
CNOOC Ltd. has made a large-sized discovery in Bohai Bay. Located in the Laizhou Bay in southern Bohai Basin, the Kenli 6-1 structure is in Laibei lower uplift with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters.
The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay with a thickness of 20 meters. The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.
The successful exploration of Kenli 6-1 further proved the huge exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay, according to the company.
CNOOC is the largest producer of offshore oil and gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world. Its core operation areas are Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea and East China Sea in offshore China. Overseas, it has oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania and Europe.
At year-end 2018, the company owned net proved reserves of approximately 4.96 billion BOE, and its average daily net production was 1.3 million BOE.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Saudis to Push Oil Export to 10MM Barrels a Day
- CNOOC Makes Large Bohai Bay Discovery
- Three Potential Oil Market Scenarios
- Santos Takes Virus Measures
- Exxon Looks to Significantly Reduce Spending
- TechnipFMC Halts Split
- Oil Supertankers Fetch Astronomical Rates
- Oil Back at $30 in Most Volatile Trading Ever
- EOG Adjusts Budget to Weather Mid-$30 Oil
- Noble Corp. Names New CFO
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil for Reserve
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Shale Drillers Seek Jones Act Waiver to Ease Price Pain
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil