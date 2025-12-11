CNOOC Ltd Announces 12th Startup in Chinese Waters in 2025

Including two projects in Brazilian waters and Guyana's Yellowtail, the publicly listed arm of China National Offshore Oil Corp has now announced 15 upstream startups in 2025.

CNOOC Ltd has started production in the Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields Development Project in the Beibu Gulf Basin of the South China Sea.

This is the company's 12th announced startup offshore China this year, and the sixth in the South China Sea. Including two projects in Brazilian waters and Guyana's Yellowtail, the publicly listed arm of China National Offshore Oil Corp has now announced 15 upstream startups in 2025.

CNOOC Ltd expects the newest startup to reach its capacity of about 16,900 barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2026. The oil is light crude, according to the company.

The development plan eyes 35 wells: 28 for production and seven for water injection.

"The main production facilities include a newly-built unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, which are connected to an existing platform through a trestle bridge", CNOOC Ltd said in a press release.

"The project has adopted a coordinated development plan of 'three offshore processing centers + one onshore terminal', serving as a gathering and transportation hub to release the resource capacity and ensure stable energy supply in the region", the sole owner said.

The project has an average water depth of around 43 meters (141.08 feet), according to CNOOC Ltd.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Earlier this year it put online five projects in the South China Sea: the Dongfang 29-1 field, the Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 Oilfield Adjustment Joint Development Project, the Weizhou 5-3 field, the Wenchang 16-2 field and phase II of the Wenchang 19-1 field.

In the Bohai Sea, CNOOC Ltd put onstream four projects in 2025: phase I of the Bozhong 26-6 field, the Caofeidian 6-4 field adjustment, phase I of the Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project and phase II of the Luda 5-2 North field.

In the Yinggehai Basin, two came online this year: the Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field 13-3 Block Development Project and the Dongfang 29-1 field.

Overseas, CNOOC Ltd and its partners brought online the Yellowtail project in Guyana's Stabroek block, where it owns a 25 percent stake. With a peak output of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), the fourth and biggest development in Stabroek has raised the offshore block's production capacity to over 900,000 bpd, according to operator Exxon Mobil Corp.

Offshore Brazil, CNOOC Ltd and its partners fired up Buzios7 in the Buzios field and Mero4 in the Mero field. Both fields are in the Santos Basin and operated by state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA. CNOOC Ltd owns 9.65 percent in Mero and 7.34 percent in Buzios.

In the first nine months of 2025 CNOOC Ltd produced 578.3 million barrels of oil equivalent net, up 6.7 percent from the same period in 2025 with natural gas production growing by 11.6 percent, according to its third quarter report October 30. Its Chinese and overseas net production increased 8.6 percent and 2.6 percent year-on-year respectively.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com