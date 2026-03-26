CNOOC Ltd Achieves New Production Record

CNOOC Ltd, majority-owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp, reported 777.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 2.13 MMboe a day, in net production last year.

CNOOC Ltd, majority-owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp, on Thursday reported 777.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), or 2.13 MMboe a day, in net production last year, increasing seven percent year-on-year and setting a new company record.

Crude output grew 5.8 percent. "Natural gas production surged by 11.6 percent, which helped to sustain the company's profit resilience", CNOOC Ltd said in an online statement.

"The company endeavors to sustain crude oil production and control water-cut. Intelligent water injection and production technology was applied on a large scale, which helped to reduce the natural decline rate to 9.5 percent and stay at a good level.

"Overseas, multiple projects in South America and North America continued to ramp up in production, and drove the company’s production growth".

In 2025 CNOOC Ltd and its partners brought onstream the Yellowtail project in Guyana's Stabroek block, where it owns a 25 percent stake. Offshore Brazil, CNOOC Ltd and its partners fired up Buzios7 in the Buzios field and Mero4 in the Mero field, where it holds 7.34 percent and 9.65 percent respectively.

At home in 2025 CNOOC Ltd announced nine start-ups in the South China Sea: the Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field 13-3 Block Development Project, the Dongfang 29-1 field, the Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 Oilfield Adjustment Joint Development Project, the Weizhou 5-3 field, the Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields Development Project, the Wenchang 9-7 field, the Wenchang 16-2 field, phase II of the Wenchang 19-1 field and the Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project.

In the Bohai Sea, CNOOC Ltd announced four startups last year: phase I of the Bozhong 26-6 field, the Caofeidian 6-4 field adjustment, phase I of the Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project and phase II of the Luda 5-2 North field.

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CNOOC Ltd logged CNY 122.1 billion ($17.69 billion) in net profit for 2025, down from CNY 137.9 billon for 2024. "Faced with volatile international oil prices, the company maintains profit resilience through stable production growth as well as practical and effective measures to control costs", the company said.

Oil and gas sales revenue totaled CNY 335.7 billion for 2025, down from CNY 355.6 billion for 2024. "Annual all-in cost was $27.9 per boe, a YoY decrease of 2.2 percent", CNOOC Ltd said.

It declared an annual dividend of HKD 1.28 ($0.16) per share, down from HKD 1.4 per share for 2024.

This year CNOOC Ltd expects to produce 780-800 MMboe. It expects 2026 capital expenditure to be CNY 112-122 billion.

CNOOC Ltd had 7.77 billion boe in net proven reserves at yearend 2025, up 6.9 percent year-over-year.

"In 2025, the company made a total of 6 new oil and gas discoveries and successfully appraised 28 oil and gas bearing structures", CNOOC Ltd said.

"In China, the company discovered Longkou 25-1 and successfully appraised Qinhuangdao 29-6, demonstrating the exploration prospects in the shallow lithologic fields in Bohai", it added.

"Overseas, the company successfully appraised two oilfields in the Stabroek block in Guyana, Lukanani and Ranger, further consolidating the resource base of the block. In addition, the company acquired 4 new exploration projects in Iraq, Kazakhstan and Indonesia, further diversifying the overseas asset portfolio".

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