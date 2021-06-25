CNOOC in China Production First
CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced Friday that China’s first offshore large sized independent deepwater gas field, Lingshui 17-2, has started production.
A new semi-submersible production platform has been built at the field, where a total of 11 production wells are planned. The field is expected to reach peak production of 328 million cubic feet of natural gas and 6,751 barrels of condensate per day in 2022, according to CNOOC Limited.
Located in the northern sea of Qiongdongnan Basin with a water depth of approximately 1,560 meters, Lingshui 17-2 is said to have proven geological resources of natural gas exceeding 100 billion cubic meters. CNOOC Limited holds a 100 percent operated interest in Lingshui 17-2.
“Commencement of production in Lingshui 17-2 gas field indicates the company has taken a leap towards the 1,500 meters ultra-deepwater field, further releasing the company’s natural gas potential,” Wang Dongjin, the chairman of CNOOC Limited, said in a company statement.
“In the future, CNOOC Limited will continue to enhance our exploration and development activities, strive to expand reserves and production, increase the proportion of green, low-carbon as well as clean energy, and hence to support the goal of carbon emission peak and carbon neutrality to be achieved at an early date,” he added in the statement.
Earlier this month, CNOOC Limited revealed that the Liuhua 29-2 gas field had commenced production. Situated in the eastern South China Sea, this field is expected to reach peak production of approximately 41 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2021, according to the company.
The CNOOC group is the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Groups Call for Offshore Training Passport
- Petrofac Builds on 18 Year Kittiwake Support
- Solstad Offshore Sells Another Vessel
- Oil Producers on Track to Set $348B Cash Flow Record
- Shale Output Flat Despite 400% Jump in Frac Crews
- BP and Shell Start Up Gulf of Mexico Project
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Hess Makes Multi-million dollar Houston Education Investment
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Ex-Shell Rep Reappointed ECITB Chair
- BSEE Releases Deepwater Asgard Incident Report
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Venezuela Oil Minister Sees USA Producers Rushing Back to His Country
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
- Maersk Supply Service Wins Biggest Ever Contract
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon