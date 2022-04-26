CNOOC Flows First Oil From Two Projects In Bohai Sea

CNOOC has started production from the Luda 5-2 oilfield North Phase 1 project and the Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block development project.

CNOOC holds a 100 percent interest in Luda 5-2 North oilfield and Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block and acts as the operator of the two projects.

Luda 5-2 oilfield North Phase 1 project is located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 105 feet. To fully utilize the existing processing facilities of Suizhong 36-1 oilfield, the project has built one thermal recovery wellhead platform and one production adjective platform.

A total of 28 development wells are planned, including 26 production wells and 2 water source wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 8,200 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block development project is located in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 56 feet. The production facility utilized for the project is a wellhead platform which adds to the utilization of existing processing facilities on the Bozhong 34-9 oilfield.

A total of 12 development wells are planned, including 7 production wells and 5 water injection wells. The oilfield is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 4,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

The start of production from these projects comes in the same month as first oil from the Weizhou 12-8E oilfield development project. The Weizhou 12-8E oilfield development project is in the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, with an average water depth of about 100 feet.

In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Weixinan oilfields, a total of 7 development wells were planned, including 6 oil production wells and 1 production water reinjection well.

As for the company’s plans for 2022 and beyond, CNOOC announced its 2022 Business Strategy and Development Plan in January. In it, the company stated its plans to increase oil and gas production in the next three years.

Namely, CNOOC is targeting a net production of 600 million to 610 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2022. Of that number, Chinese production will be around 69 percent while the remainder will be from overseas.

As for numbers for the next two years, CNOOC said that its net production targets for 2023 and 2024 are estimated to be 640 million to 650 million boe and 680 million to 690 million boe, respectively.

According to expectations stated in the Plan, CNOOC believes that it has produced approximately 570 million boe in 2021.

