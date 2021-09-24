CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
Chinese oil producer CNOOC Limited has started production from the Bozhong 19-4 oilfield comprehensive adjustment project.
Bozhong 19-4 oilfield comprehensive adjustment project is located in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 21 meters.
In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Bozhong 25-1 oilfield, the project has built a new eight-legged central equipment platform.
A total of 25 development wells are planned, including 18 production wells, 7 water injection wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 11,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.
CNOOC Limited holds 100 percent interest in Bozhong 19-4 oilfield comprehensive adjustment project and acts as the operator.
Worth noting, CNOOC started powering two oil fields in the Bohai Sea from shore this week, which should save 85,900 tons of standard coal equivalent, reduce 4,000 tons of NOx emissions, and 186,000 tons of CO2 emissions in peak years.
Last month, the company launched the country's first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the South China Sea, which is expected to store more than 1.46 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
CNOOC in its first-half financial report that its net oil and gas production for the period had hit a record high of 278.1 million boe, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9 percent. More precisely, the net production in offshore and onshore China reached 192.8 million boe, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
