CNOOC Brings Online One More South China Sea Oilfield

Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant CNOOC Limited has started production from the Weizhou 12-8E oilfield development project offshore China.

The Weizhou 12-8E oilfield development project is in the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, with average water depth of about 100 feet.

CNOOC said in a statement on Friday that, in addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Weixinan oilfields, a total of 7 development wells were planned, including 6 oil production wells and 1 production water reinjection well.

According to the Chinese firm, the project is expected to reach its average daily production of approximately 4,700 barrels of crude oil in 2022, while its peak production will be approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

CNOOC Limited holds a 51 percent interest in the Weizhou 12-8E oilfield development project. CNOOC’s partners in this oilfield are Roc Oil (China) Company, Horizon Oil (Beibu) Limited, and Oil Australia.

As for the company’s plans for 2022 and beyond, CNOOC announced its 2022 Business Strategy and Development Plan in January. In it, the company stated its plans to increase oil and gas production in the next three years.

Namely, CNOOC is targeting a net production of 600 million to 610 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2022. Of that number, Chinese production will be around 69 percent while the remainder will be from overseas.

As for numbers for the next two years, CNOOC said that its net production targets for 2023 and 2024 are estimated to be 640 million to 650 million boe and 680 million to 690 million boe, respectively.

According to expectations stated in the Plan, CNOOC believes that it has produced approximately 570 million boe in 2021.

