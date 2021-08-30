CNOOC Brings Another Field Online
CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) has announced that the Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project has commenced production.
Located in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 68 feet, the project is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 2,670 barrels of crude oil per day this year. CNOOC highlighted that the development utilizes existing processing facilities, as well as a newly built unmanned wellhead platform and power platform. A total of eight development wells are planned, including five production wells, two water injection wells and one development and appraisal well, the company outlined.
CNOOC Limited holds a 100 percent interest in the Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project and acts as the operator. The field start-up marks the third asset which the company has brought online this month.
On August 23, CNOOC announced that the Luda 6-2 oilfield had commenced production ahead of schedule. A total of 38 development wells are planned at the project, including 29 production wells, eight water injection wells and one development and appraisal well. The project is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022, according to CNOOC, which holds a 100 percent operated interest in the asset.
On August 2, CNOOC revealed that the Liuhua 21-2 oilfield had also started production ahead of schedule. Eight development wells are planned in total at the asset, which is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 15,070 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.
In July, CNOOC announced the start up of one oilfield, Luda 29-1, and in June, the company revealed that one oilfield, Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II, and one gas field, Lingshui 17-2, had commenced production. A further start up was announced in May, Liuhua 29-2, and March, Caofeidian 6-4.
