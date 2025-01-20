CNOOC Announces Second Production Startup in 2025

CNOOC expects the field to reach 38 million cubic feet a day in peak production this year.

CNOOC Ltd. has started production in the offshore Dongfang 29-1 gas field, expected to reach 38 million cubic feet a day in peak production this year.

The state-backed company has now announced two field startups in 2025, the other one being Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 Oilfield Adjustment Joint Development Project. Both are in the South China Sea.

“The commissioning of Dongfang 29-1 will further release the production capacity of the Dongfang gas fields”, CNOOC Ltd., majority-owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC), said in an online statement.

“The Company’s offshore gas fields around Hainan Island will continue to provide clean, reliable and stable energy supply for the Island”.

The oil and gas explorer and producer added, “In recent years, CNOOC Limited has been continually tapping the resource potentials of the Yinggehai-Qiongdongnan Basin, to fully utilize the existing production facilities and thereby reduce the development cost of new projects”.

Located in the Yinggehai Basin, Dongfang 29-1 has an average water depth of about 68 meters (223.1 feet), according to CNOOC Ltd., which operates the project with a 100 percent stake.

The field has a new unmanned wellhead platform and a subsea pipeline.

Earlier this month CNOOC Ltd. announced the start-up of the Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 project. It expects the project to achieve around 13,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in peak production in 2025. CNOOC Ltd. aims to develop 15 wells.

The Panyu oilfield has produced over 380 million barrels of petroleum since coming online 2003, according to CNOOC Ltd., the field’s sole developer.

“An intelligent oilfield cluster with digital, intelligent and unmanned operation has already been established”, it said January 2 announcing the start of production.

The Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 project sits in the eastern part of the South China Sea. The project has an average water depth of approximately 100 meters (328.08 feet), according to CNOOC Ltd.

The project has a new wellhead platform and unmanned wellhead platform. The wellhead platform links to the existing Panyu 10-2 platform via a trestle bridge, CNOOC Ltd. said.

“The new unmanned wellhead platform of the project is equipped with ‘Typhoon Production Mode’ and heavy oil intelligent processing system, which can effectively improve production safety and operation efficiency”, it stated.

Last year CNOOC Ltd. announced six production startups in the South China Sea: the Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project, the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 Oilfield Secondary Development Project, the Shenhai-1 Phase II Natural Gas Development Project, the Wushi 17-2 Oilfields Development Project, the Wushi 23-5 Oilfields Development Project and the Xijiang 30-2 Oilfield Xijiang 30-1 Block Development Project.

