CNOOC Achieves New Gas Startup in South China Sea

CNOOC Ltd. has begun production at the Dongfang 1-1 Gas Field 13-3 Block Development Project in the South China Sea, its ninth announced startup offshore China in 2025.

“The project is the first high-temperature, high-pressure, low-permeability natural gas project offshore China”, CNOOC Ltd., majority owned by China National Offshore Oil Corp., said in a press release.

The project is in the Yinggehai Basin, in waters with an average depth of about 67 meters (219.82 feet), the company said.

CNOOC Ltd. expects the project to reach its capacity of around 35 million cubic feet a day next year. CNOOC Ltd., the sole owner, plans to develop six wells. The project uses existing facilities of the Dongfang gas fields and a new unmanned wellhead platform.

“The existing facilities are used to connect the Dongfang 1-1 gas field and Dongfang 13-2 gas field. CNOOC Limited has thereby successfully established an integrated offshore gas production network in the Yinggehai Basin”, the company said.

“It will facilitate the stable and reliable supply of natural gas in the region, providing strong support for the economic and social development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Hainan”.

Just last week CNOOC Ltd. announced the startup of phase I of the Kenli 10-2 Oilfields Development Project, which it called “the largest shallow lithological oilfield offshore China”.

The project is in the Bohai Sea, part of the Yellow Sea. The project has an average water depth of approximately 20 meters, according to CNOOC Ltd.

The 100 percent owner expects the project to achieve its peak rate of 19,400 barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2026. CNOOC Ltd. plans 79 wells: 33 cold recovery wells, 24 thermal recovery wells, 21 water injection wells and one water source well.

“Kenli 10-2 Oilfield is the first lithological oilfield with proved in-place volume of 100 million tons discovered in the shallow depression zone of the Bohai Bay Basin”, the company said.

“CNOOC Ltd. has adopted an innovative combined development approach of ‘conventional water injection + steam huff and puff + steam flooding’, providing strong technical support for the efficient utilization of oil reserves”, it added. “The project’s platform integrates both conventional cold production and thermal recovery systems, and is equipped with over 240 sets of key equipment.

“It is one of the most complex production platforms in the Bohai region and the first large-scale thermal recovery platform for heavy oil in southern Bohai Sea”.

Previously in 2025 CNOOC Ltd. announced three startups in the Bohai Sea and four in the South China Sea. The Bohai Sea projects are the Caofeidian 6-4 field adjustment, phase II of the Luda 5-2 North field and the Bozhong 26-6 field. The South China Sea projects are Wenchang 19-1 field phase II, the Dongfang 29-1 field, the Panyu 11-12/10-1/10-2 Oilfield Adjustment Joint Development Project and the Weizhou 5-3 field.

