Cluff Natural Resources Changes Name

Cluff Natural Resources plc announced Thursday that it has officially changed its name to Deltic Energy plc.

The business has now changed its website to reflect its new name. Shareholdings will be unaffected by the name change and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued, the company noted.

“Following approval at our annual general meeting (AGM) we are pleased to be able to now confirm the formal change of name to Deltic Energy plc,” Graham Swindells, the chief executive officer of Cluff Natural Resources, said in a company statement.

“The name change reflects a new era for our company, the significant progress made in the last year and symbolizes the transition in the company's main investments into a more operational phase following our farm-outs and ongoing partnership with Shell,” he added.

Cluff held its AGM earlier this month. Over 99 percent of the votes casted were in favor of the name change, according to the company’s AGM results statement.

Cluff describes itself as an AIM-listed natural resources investing company. The business has invested in a number of offshore oil and gas assets in the UK and is focused on “realizing the additional exploration potential of this proven hydrocarbon province,” according to its website.

In its latest operational update, Cluff revealed that it has had no direct financial exposure to the disruption caused by Covid-19 and the current low commodity prices.

“As a result the practical impact on Cluff has, to date, been limited,” the company noted in an update posted on its site on June 4.

“The team continues to work very effectively on all projects, and its partners and seismic reprocessing contractors have also adapted to working remotely. Accordingly, the workstreams over which the Company has direct control are progressing in line with management’s expectations,” Cluff added.

As of June 25, there have been 9.29 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 479,133 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

