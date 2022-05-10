Clontarf Gets In On Sasanof Action With Drilling Imminent

London Stock Exchange-listed company Clontarf Energy has acquired a 10 percent interest in Western Gas’ long-awaited Sasanof-1 exploration well.

Western Gas said that the investment by Clontarf reflects the international focus this year on the Sasanof prospect. Clontarf will fund 20 percent of the Sasanof-1 well through the acquisition of 10 percent of the holding company for Sasanof and issue Western Gas up to 250 million Clontarf ordinary shares.

According to the company, Western Gas retains a strategic 52.5 percent interest in the Sasanof holding company following the farm down to Clontarf.

There are no changes to other investor interests in the holding company, which means that Global Oil & Gas will still hold its 25 percent and Prominence Energy will hold 12.5 percent.

It is worth reminding that IHS Markit released a report in January 2022 on the contribution of high-impact wells in 2021 to global gas resources, with an expectation that high-impact exploration drilling in 2022 will continue to have a global impact.

IHS Markit noted the Sasanof prospect as one of only two high-impact wells in the Asia Pacific region of the 20 global high-impact wells planned to be drilled in 2022.

UK-headquartered energy consultancy ERCE estimates the Sasanof prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 million bbls condensate, with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 million bbls condensate.

“Western Gas is delighted to welcome Clontarf Energy to the Sasanof campaign. The start line is in sight with only a matter of days before the rig departs for the Sasanof location on the North West Shelf,” said Will Barker, Executive Director of Western Gas

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 155 square miles and is on trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field.

Sasanof is a large, seismic amplitude supported, structural-stratigraphic trap in the high-quality reservoir sands at the top of the Cretaceous top Lower Barrow Group formation on the Barrow Delta within the Exmouth Plateau.

The well will be Western Gas’ first well drilled from its extensive exploration portfolio surrounding the existing Equus Gas Project that contains a discovered resource of 2 Tcf and 42 MMbbl. The Equus Gas Project has a historic exploration drilling success rate of 88 percent, with 15 discoveries from 17 wells.

Western Gas has already announced last week that it started mobilization of equipment to the Valaris MS-1 semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig will begin mobilization to the Sasanof location on May 16, 2022.

The MS-1 is expected to take approximately four days to reach the location, following which the rig and support vessels will prepare for drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well. The well will be drilled vertically to a total depth of 8,200 feet.

The start of drilling operations and jetting of the 36” conductor is expected to happen on May 24, 2022, once the rig is on location and anchors have been set.

