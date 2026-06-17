CLNE to Deliver LNG Systems for 2 Power Projects in Puerto Rico

Clean Energy Fuels won contracts to design and install liquefied natural gas fuel systems for 2 power projects in Puerto Rico by PR Energy Partners and an unnamed international healthcare manufacturer.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) said Tuesday it had won contracts to design and install liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel systems for 2 power projects in Puerto Rico by PR Energy Partners and an unnamed international healthcare manufacturer.

These represent the first LNG infrastructure supply agreements for Newport Beach, California-based CLNE in the unincorporated United States territory, it said in a press release. The projects total 10 megawatts.

"Under the agreement with the healthcare products supplier, Clean Energy will provide LNG station equipment and installation to support its local pharmaceutical manufacturing operations", CLNE said.

For the PR Energy Partners project, CLNE will build an LNG supply station to fuel a 6-megawatt combined heat and power plant that will serve PR Energy Partners' luxury residential and hotel operations.

"There are several firsts for Clean Energy with these two agreements as we expand our LNG infrastructure offering to a new customer base in Puerto Rico", said Sean Columbia, general manager of CE Technologies at CLNE. “Being chosen as the trusted partners and experts in natural gas & LNG supply systems is a confirmation of our expansion into different energy services".

CLNE said, "By delivering modular LNG fueling infrastructure, Clean Energy allows customers to transition to more dependable energy systems and can deliver both primary and backup power across diverse applications, including manufacturing facilities, hospitals, data centers, port operations during LNG marine bunkering, industrial zones, and power generation sites in grid-constrained markets".

CLNE's main operations, however, involve producing and distributing renewable natural gas (RNG) in the United States and Canada.

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Earlier this month it said it had begun production at its eighth RNG facility, "one of the largest single-site dairies and RNG facilities in North America".

The East Valley Cattle project in Jerome, Idaho "has now begun producing and injecting negative carbon-intensity RNG into the interstate pipeline which will be used as clean fuel for transportation fleets across the country", CLNE said in a media release June 4.

The plant, built on a site with over 35,000 cows, can process up to more than 5 million gallons a day of manure using a wastewater treatment system and advanced manure separation technology. East Valley Cattle has 6 anaerobic digesters to capture methane from the manure, preventing it from entering the atmosphere, CLNE said.

Clean Energy's joint venture with BP PLC, CE bp Renew Co, financed the project.

Also this year CLNE expanded its RNG refueling network with 6 stations in California, Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Washington.

"These new and existing stations further strengthen Clean Energy's extensive network of over 600 fueling locations across North America serving transit, refuse, municipality, airport operations, and trucking fleets", it said in a news release May 4. "The six recently opened stations are located near distribution centers and provide easy access points to major corridors".

"These station openings also support the accelerating adoption of Cummins' X15N 15-liter natural gas engine, a gamechanger in engine technology which allows long-haul and heavy-duty fleets to run smoothly, efficiently, and reliably on RNG", CLNE said.

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