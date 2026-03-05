CLNE Announces Spate of RNG Deals

The contracts with trucking, refuse and transit fleets indicate 'continued growth of clean fuel adoption across multiple sectors', the Newport Beach, California-based company said.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) on Wednesday announced several agreements for the supply of renewable natural gas (RNG) and provision of RNG fueling infrastructure services.

The contracts with trucking, refuse and transit fleets indicate "continued growth of clean fuel adoption across multiple sectors", the Newport Beach, California-based company said in a press release.

CLNE has extended its partnership with Ecology Transportation Services, which it said is one of Southern California’s biggest RNG users for trucking. Under the new deal, CLNE will supply Ecology's fleet of 150 RNG vehicles with about 2.1 million gallons of RNG annually. The trucks will fuel at CLNE stations across Arizona, California and Nevada.

Recology, which CLNE noted is one of the largest waste haulers in the western United States, has again partnered with CLNE for its fueling station in Seattle and a new station in Snohomish. CLNE will provide operations and maintenance services for both sites.

"Clean Energy continues to partner with WM, providing operations and maintenance services for more than 85 WM RNG stations across the U.S. and Canada, helping to keep 8,000 of WM’s RNG-powered refuse trucks on the road", it added.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has also extended its collaboration with CLNE. WMATA awarded a new operations and maintenance contract for its gas-run bus fleet. "The agreement covers five million gallons of fuel to support over 400 buses which will serve the local community", CLNE said.

In Phoenix, CLNE will maintain three transit bus fueling stations under an operations and maintenance agreement with ABM Facility Services. "Clean Energy has maintained the sites since 2016, which supply RNG to 335 natural gas buses, dispensing approximately 4.7 million gallons of fuel annually", CLNE noted.

The city of Scottsdale has extended its maintenance agreement with CLNE for 49 refuse vehicles. CLNE will supply approximately 441,000 gallons of fuel each year.

In Virginia, CLNE will supply around 750,000 gallons a year of RNG to 78 Arlington Transit (ART) buses and continue to provide repair and maintenance services to ART.

CLNE added it will "continue to operate and maintain Nashville International Airport's natural gas station under a new agreement to provide 63 shuttle buses and fleet vehicles with approximately 350,000 gallons of fuel annually".

In Fort Smith, CLNE has agreed to supply RNG for the city's refuse trucks. CLNE continues to maintain the city’s first RNG station, which CLNE built in 2021.

"2025 was a rough year for other alternatives that didn’t live up to the hype. But fleets continue to seek proven solutions to meet sustainability targets and they’re finding that the RNG metrics deliver on multiple fronts - it's clean, affordable, has diesel-like capability, is domestically produced and there is a robust fueling infrastructure already in place," said CLNE senior vice president Chad Lindholm.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com