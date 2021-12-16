Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
More than 40 percent of commercially recoverable oil and gas reserves are highly exposed to the effects of climate change, Verisk Maplecroft has warned.
By combining its subnational onshore and offshore Climate Change Exposure Indices with asset-level data from its sister company Wood Mackenzie, Verisk Maplecroft has highlighted the oil and gas assets most exposed to the physical impacts of climate extremes up to mid-century. The research found that 10.5 percent of global commercially recoverable reserves are found in areas rated as extreme risk in the Climate Change Exposure Indices, while 29.5 percent are in high risk regions. In total, this amounts to around 617 billion barrels equivalent, Verisk Maplecroft noted.
The data shows that onshore oil and gas operations are exposed to the “full range” of the physical impacts of climate change, including sea level rise, storms, heatwaves, flooding and other extreme weather events, according to Verisk Maplecroft. Offshore operations, such as in the Gulf of Mexico, on the other hand, are said to be vulnerable to tropical cyclones and extreme wave heights.
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the highest proportion of reserves at risk, Verisk Maplecroft pointed out. Companies with reserves in locations highly exposed to the physical impacts of climate change will face more disruptive events, potentially higher costs for extraction and the need to invest in mitigating actions, Verisk Maplecroft said.
Climate Related Supply Threats Already Here
In its latest research note, Verisk Maplecroft outlined that climate-related supply threats to the oil and gas industry have already begun to manifest. The company highlighted that this year alone, a freeze in Texas knocked U.S. oil and gas output to a three-year low and Hurricane Ida caused a record 55 spills in the Gulf of Mexico and created historic disruptions to the supply of both crude oil and refined products.
Verisk Maplecroft also noted that record heat in Russia accelerated the melting of permafrost, which it said is a trend that has damaged 40 percent of buildings and infrastructure in northern regions that are heavily reliant on oil and gas production.
“These types of events are going to become more frequent and more extreme, creating even greater shocks within the industry,” Rory Clisby, an environmental analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, said in a company statement.
“Identifying and disclosing these risks in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations is now a strategic necessity for energy companies if they are to mitigate these threats and offset investor concerns over their transition to a low carbon future,” Clisby added in the statement.
Hurricane Ida
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) first activated its hurricane response team due to Hurricane Ida on August 27. At its peak, the hurricane shut in 95.65 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production on August 29 and 94.47 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production on August 31, BSEE figures show.
The BSEE released its final update on evacuation and shut in production statistics for Hurricane Ida on September 23. That data estimated that approximately 16.18 percent of oil production and around 24.27 percent of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in. This equated to 294,414 barrels of oil per day and 541.12 million cubic feet of gas per day, the BSEE highlighted.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on November 30 that the active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had officially concluded, having produced 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes, of which four were classified as major hurricanes. NOOA noted that this “above-average” hurricane season was accurately predicted by its Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, in their May and August outlooks.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- China Set to Start 2022 with Subdued Oil Appetite
- BP Starts Race For $1.3B Teeside CCS Construction Deal
- Granholm Stresses Biden Admin and Oil Must Work Together
- Noble Rig Arrives To Drill IOG Well. First Gas Off Target.
- Eni Inks Deal To Produce New Reserves In Algeria
- Omicron Poses Demand Puzzle for Oil Forecasters
- Shell Taps Cow Dung to Power German Trucks, Cut CO2
- SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co
- Shell Buys Savion
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Exxon, QatarEnergy Get More Acreage Offshore Cyprus
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work