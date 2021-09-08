Climate Action Network Calls to Postpone COP26

On September 7, the Climate Action Network (CAN) called to postpone the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which is due to be held in person in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, CAN said it is evident that a safe, inclusive and just global climate conference in early November will be impossible given the failure to support the access to vaccines to millions of people in poor countries, the rising costs of travel and accommodation, including for quarantine in and outside of the UK, and the uncertainty in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization added that an in-person COP in early November would de facto exclude many government delegates, civil society campaigners and journalists, particularly from Global South countries, many of which are on the UK’s Covid-19 red list.

CAN stated that this exclusion poses serious and long-lasting implications for issues that will be under deliberation at this COP and that are extremely important to developing countries such as climate finance; loss and damage; and carbon market rules, among others. The organization said the full and meaningful representation of those on the frontlines of the climate emergency is critical to produce a credible political outcome from COP26.

CAN emphasized that the call to postpone COP26 does not in any way imply a postponement of urgent climate action or a boycott of the climate talks. The organization highlighted that, as accredited observers to the UN climate negotiations, CAN has been a “key player” in every COP since 1995.

In a statement posted on COP26's official Twitter account on September 7, COP26 representatives stated that "the UK is committed to hosting a safe, inclusive and in-person summit".

Confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen in the UK for the past four weeks, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The COP26 summit aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, its website outlines. Established in the 1980s, CAN is the world’s largest climate network made up of over 1,500 civil society organizations in over 130 countries, its website shows.

