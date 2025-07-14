Cleantech Firm Hydron Energy to Build RNG Plant in Ontario

Hydron Energy will manufacture, deliver, and commission the plant for an undisclosed customer in eastern Ontario, Canada.

British Columbia-based Hydron Energy Inc. said it has received the first order for its commercial Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor) biogas upgrading plant, which produces renewable natural gas (RNG).

Hydron Energy will manufacture, deliver, and commission the plant for an undisclosed customer in eastern Ontario, Canada, the company said in a news release.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hydron Energy said it has commercialized its platform technology to produce RNG from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The technology “uses a biomimicry process that operates under ambient conditions and significantly simplifies the plant design as well as fabrication requirements,” the company said.

According to Hydron Energy, the technology reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50 percent and delivers 80 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to other available commercial products.

"We are excited to deploy our INTRUPTor solution for [the] production of renewable natural gas. Our team has worked hard to develop and commercialize this breakthrough solution which saves up to 5 percent % in biogas upgrading costs while significantly improving the carbon intensity (CI) value of the RNG project. We'd like to thank our customer for adopting the most advanced biogas upgrading system in the market," Hydron CEO Soheil Khiavi said.

"The timing couldn't be better for the deployment of our product in Ontario. A large number of biogas production facilities are currently on FIT [feed-in tariff] contracts. With many of these contracts coming to an end, there are dozens of farms that are looking into RNG production as a more lucrative alternative. Based on our proven cost savings and high performance, Hydron's superior product will lower both project cost and carbon footprint," Hydron SVP of Commercial Operations Mike Winters said.

FIT is a policy mechanism that aims to accelerate investment in renewable energy technologies by offering long-term contracts to renewable energy producers.

Additional Investment

In February, Hydron Energy said it had received further investment from its strategic partner Modern Niagara Group Inc.

Hydron Energy said it is in the final stage of its bridge financing prior to an upcoming series A investment, according to an earlier statement.

Details of the investment were not disclosed.

"We are happy to announce that we have received a bridge investment from Modern Niagara Group to meet our ongoing manufacturing requirements. They have been a strategic investor in Hydron, and we are pleased that they also provide manufacturing prowess for our anticipated large volume production,” Khiavi said.

"Hydron continues to move its platform forward with upgrading biogas to RNG to start. Modern Niagara is also very interested in leveraging Hydron's platform for on-site oxygen production in hospitals as well as other commercial/industrial applications. We believe there are transformational opportunities in both the RNG and medgas spaces using Hydron's technology," Philip Amyotte, Modern Niagara's Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and VDC, said.

Established in 2020, Hydron Energy describes itself as a company that works with a range of businesses to explore ways to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, “providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions”.

