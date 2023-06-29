Clean Energy Employment Grew in All USA States 2022: DOE

Jobs in the clean energy sector in the USA increased 3.9 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Jobs in the clean energy sector in the USA rose 3.9 percent from 2021 to 2022 with all states registering growth to outpace the overall increase in energy employment, the Department of Energy (DOE) reported Wednesday.

Jobs aligned with a net zero future totaled three million last year, rising over 114,000 from 2021 and accounting for 40 percent of total energy jobs in 2022, according to the DOE’s “United States Energy and Employment Report 2023”.

In electric power generation, the solar and wind segments emerged as the top job generators with over 346,000 and nearly 126,000 people employed respectively.

“Clean energy electricity technologies, such as solar and wind, accounted for nearly 87% of net new electric power generation jobs, adding 22,279 jobs (+3.6%)”, the report said.

Energy efficiency-related jobs climbed 2.3 percent to almost 2.22 million.

In transport, the number of people employed in clean-energy vehicle manufacturing climbed more than 38,000 to nearly 221,000.

The energy sector as a whole logged a 3.8 percent rise in employment 2022 against 2021, surging to more than 8.1 million. The figure represented a 71 percent recovery of the jobs lost in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy sector was one of the nation’s fastest-growing job markets. From 2015 to 2019, the annual growth rate for energy employment in the U.S. was 3.0% — double the 1.5% job growth in the U.S. economy as a whole”, it said. “COVID-19 and its associated economic fallout deeply impacted energy employment, with the sector losing jobs at a higher rate than the economy as a whole.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said in a press statement, “Thanks to President Biden’s historic Investing in America agenda, we expect to see steady growth of jobs to make and build a resilient and clean energy system offering good-paying and secure employment opportunities to America’s workers across the country”.

Passed November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, popularly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allots over $75 billion for clean energy expansion. In August 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act was enacted assuring about $370 billion for clean energy and climate resilience.

Investment laws such as these “provide the funding needed to modernize America’s electrical grid, revitalize our manufacturing capabilities, strengthen pathways for STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] careers, and expand access to clean energy, all while addressing legacy pollution, creating quality jobs, and building healthier communities”, the report said.

“Many projects funded under these laws are still in the design and planning phases, and the full job creation of these investments will likely show up in future surveys.”

Employers across all energy technologies segments expect jobs growth of 6.4 percent in energy efficiency and 1.6 percent in fuels from 2022 to 2023, the report said.

“DOE is committed to engaging and investing in a skilled workforce to scale up the development and build out of clean energy technologies”, the department said in a statement.

On June 22 the DOE unveiled more than $21 million in grants for the development of technologies and innovations that advance the commercial-scale deployment of clean energy, with selected projects ranging from solar to nuclear solutions.

On June 16 it said it had awarded $77 million in the second rollout of an electricity supply modernization grant, raising total awards to $127 million.

