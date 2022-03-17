Claxton Acquires Oceaneering Decommissioning Business
Acteon’s drilling and decommissioning unit Claxton has signed a deal with Oceaneering to acquire the latter’s decommissioning assets and personnel. The deal is expected to close on March 30, 2022, with neither company unveiling the value of the acquisition.
The deal follows Acteon’s investment in a new base in Massachusetts through its geo-services unit, TerraSond. That deal is part of Acteon’s commitment to supporting the Vineyard Wind 1 project and the wider U.S. offshore wind developments. The new TerraSond facility is likely to be in the Bristol County area of Massachusetts and create local employment opportunities.
Under the deal with Oceaneering, certain Oceaneering staff based in Norway will transfer to Claxton, along with decommissioning assets including well and pile abrasive cutting and recovery systems and associated tooling, following the close of the acquisition. Conductor drilling, pinning and cutting systems, diamond wire saws, dredges, and various ancillary equipment items are also included in the deal. The equipment will initially be deployed from Acteon’s bases in Norway, Dubai, and Aberdeen.
Oceaneering is also establishing a master services agreement through which Claxton will provide services to support the company’s wider scopes, potentially including its multi-client Rig Chase decommissioning campaigns. Oceaneering’s wellhead removal solution enables operators to reduce decommissioning expenditure by using a cost-effective vessel instead of a rig. Customers benefit from the cutting of casings from 7 to 36 inches in a single deployment.
“The deal will increase our capacity, the range of technologies at our disposal, and our decommissioning expertise and reinforce Claxton’s position as one of the leading global suppliers of offshore cutting services,” said Sam Hanton, Acteon Drilling and Decommissioning Segment Managing Director.
“This deal enables us to strategically focus on our integrated vessel solutions offering, which includes our multi-client Rig Chase and vessel-based well plugging and abandonment campaigns while ensuring access to decommissioning services through a partnership and new master services agreement with Claxton,” adds Luke Pirie, Director, Offshore Projects Group, Oceaneering.
